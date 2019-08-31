Holder Howard Capital Management Has Raised Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Position; Southport Management Upped Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $181.00 Million

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 19,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 86,955 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, up from 67,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 810,465 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Capital reported 5.63% stake. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 731,987 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 19,559 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 5,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Korea Inv has 0.12% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 228,600 shares. Lomas Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 1,875 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Co reported 6 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 82,986 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Ser Automobile Association stated it has 491,654 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 102,886 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1.26M shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

