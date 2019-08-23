Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Proassurance (PRA) Holding; Yy (YY) Shareholder All-Stars Investment LTD Cut Holding as Stock Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 76.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 57,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 132,051 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 74,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 143,287 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 659,298 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 155,800 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $519.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 310,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.