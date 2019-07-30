Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Stake; Credit Agricole S A Has Cut Its Jd Com (JD) Holding by $1.80 Million as Shares Rose

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 204,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 9.84M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 292.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 89,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,679 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 30,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 379,051 shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “JD Stock Has to Clear the Hurdles Facing Chinese Tech – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JD.com: Back On Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Hot Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart’s China Investment May Not Be A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nope, Pinduoduo Isn’t a Bigger E-Commerce Player Than JD.com – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18,298 shares to 79,475 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 7,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84M for 156.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 76,929 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Dubuque Bancorp And Tru Company holds 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 297 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 81,152 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.31% or 75,212 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Company holds 177,542 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 13,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,736 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 160,103 shares. 47,601 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.01% or 421,296 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors accumulated 0% or 147,837 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 3.13M shares stake.