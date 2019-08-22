Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Holding; Aviva Plc Upped Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position by $3.73 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 118,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 254,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 135,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.93M market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 929,342 shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 Comparable Store Sales in the Range of -1.0% to 2.0%; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – SEES SHARE BUYBACK OF APPROXIMATELY $40.0 MLN TO $50.0 MLN IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN, IS EFFECTIVE THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Introduces New Mobile App Plus Chance To Win Free Sneakers For A Year; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN AND IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports 4Q EPS 51c; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 08/03/2018 Hibbett Sports Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SEES FY EPS $1.65 TO $1.95, EST. $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Hibbett Sports

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 20,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 332,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.54 million, up from 311,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $148.58. About 711,769 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold HIBB shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 52,075 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.27M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 152,017 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability reported 43,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Broadview Limited Liability reported 1.35% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 32,059 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 1,811 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 8,803 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Amer Gru holds 13,805 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Shell Asset Co invested in 26,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7,800 shares to 36,884 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 178,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,173 shares, and cut its stake in Smart Sand Inc.

