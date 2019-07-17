Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Raised Stifel Finl (SF) Stake; At&T (T) Shareholder Annex Advisory Services Has Upped Stake by $320,788 as Market Value Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 53.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 379,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.46M, up from 709,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.55. About 208,979 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500.

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 10,397 shares to 109,342 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 25,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,976 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 8,400 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 7,523 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 25,600 shares. 4,115 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6.49M shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 1.09M shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability accumulated 213,611 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 60 were accumulated by Advisory Services Ntwk Lc. D E Shaw & Com Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 26,526 shares. Hexavest holds 0% or 2,233 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 150 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,400 shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,205 shares to 13,064 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 259,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,818 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, C Gru Hldg A S has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,242 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Biltmore Wealth Llc holds 7,508 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 29,911 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 746,649 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 129,182 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt invested in 234,607 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry owns 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,322 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Patten Gp stated it has 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Benedict Fincl Advisors Inc accumulated 1.32% or 97,108 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Co has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7.76 million shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,615 shares.

