Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped Deluxe (DLX) Holding; Amalgamated Bank Position in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Has Trimmed by $725,625 as Share Price Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 158.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 75,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 122,565 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, up from 47,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 255,747 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.23 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 08/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EFSD, JDRF AND CO AGREED TO EXTEND COLLABORATION FOR EUROPEAN PROGRAMME IN TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH THROUGH 2020; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Surv; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 13/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – Form 10-Q; 08/05/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS THE 5 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE 3-YR TERMS ENDING IN 2021 BY VOTING SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com accumulated 3.3% or 19.94M shares. Arizona-based Papp L Roy And Assocs has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 125,203 shares or 0.39% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.39% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Grassi Investment Mgmt reported 86,504 shares. Haverford Trust invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Becker Mngmt reported 3,816 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd holds 0.21% or 987,253 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank And Tru accumulated 54,143 shares. Axa has invested 0.33% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 4.83M shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc reported 8,559 shares stake. Howland Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4,707 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 2.30M shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,439 shares to 574,748 shares, valued at $30.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 44,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,244 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 288,591 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 55,493 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 11,998 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,485 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 31,003 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd reported 20,879 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 63,985 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 173,826 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 103,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc reported 26,095 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 454,366 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 932 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 161,800 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 63,210 shares to 157,714 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 87,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,866 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).