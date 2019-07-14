Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Kennedy Capital Management Increased Olin (OLN) Holding

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Olin Corporation (OLN) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,455 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 274,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Olin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 1.86 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Olin: High Yield And Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Olin (OLN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Olin Corporation (OLN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1.45M shares. Citadel Limited Co owns 360,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 25,949 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 9,200 are owned by Lazard Asset Ltd. The Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company has invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,400 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). The Missouri-based Century has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 325,455 are owned by Kennedy Capital. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 222,827 shares. American Gru holds 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 328,918 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability invested in 17,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 28,188 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 28,878 shares to 129,505 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,737 shares, and cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,100 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Caterpillar, Tesla, SeaWorld, & more – CNBC” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Partial ECM exit to leave Deutsche Bank focused on Europe – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj owns 7,118 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca accumulated 65,795 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 2.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 212,491 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 2,402 shares. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,050 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Llc stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Cap Tru reported 56,092 shares stake. Somerset Tru reported 2.21% stake. Rmb Capital Lc stated it has 236,105 shares. Leavell Inv Management reported 0.95% stake. Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Com accumulated 60,917 shares. Trellus Communications Limited Liability Corp has 2.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,000 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 146,013 shares. Cutter & Communication Brokerage stated it has 10,751 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Management has invested 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was sold by Beer Lori A. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey.