Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Upped World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position; Centene Corp. (CNC) Holder Agf Investments Has Raised Its Stake by $5.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 105,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.57M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 6.44M shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56M, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 660,384 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc holds 612 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.18% or 351,999 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 171 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,811 shares in its portfolio. Eminence Lp accumulated 2.60M shares or 1.8% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 128,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com reported 84,147 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 1,054 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Corp owns 3,650 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc has 70,717 shares. Assetmark owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 51,617 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.08% or 188,802 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 11,074 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability reported 2.60 million shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc. by 60,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,029 shares, and cut its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 366,283 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $38.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 41,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,495 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Grp Ltd owns 0.04% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,757 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Ltd Com reported 4,462 shares stake. State Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.97% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Arrow Corporation owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management & Rech holds 0.24% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 8,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 454,698 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2.69M were accumulated by Lone Pine Cap Lc. Wexford LP holds 1.17% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 139,499 shares. Navellier & Assoc Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 7,363 shares. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 3,016 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 0.01% stake. The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Next Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).