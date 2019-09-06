Holder Hl Financial Services Has Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Bainco International Investors Raised Its Stake

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 4,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 63,774 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 59,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 3.41M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $112.64. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,130 shares to 210,202 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 38,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,151 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prtnrs accumulated 808,502 shares. Research Management holds 0.11% or 3,875 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd holds 0.47% or 18,094 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt reported 3.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 18,445 are owned by Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Com. Johnson Group accumulated 48,592 shares. Madison Invest Hldg reported 231,556 shares. First National Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stephens Ar reported 275,061 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication accumulated 264,637 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Fulton State Bank Na reported 49,073 shares stake. Van Strum And Towne holds 2.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,560 shares. Notis invested in 0.94% or 19,262 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Lc owns 4.54M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 1.21% or 4.50 million shares.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 7,865 shares to 95,041 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Etf (IEMG) by 25,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,256 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr T Etf (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Provise Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 17,614 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Snow Management Limited Partnership reported 3,712 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 106,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Management Lp reported 24,223 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 43,893 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,094 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bartlett & Com Ltd Llc reported 2,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 4,151 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt holds 0.3% or 13,633 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd reported 7,216 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Wealth Advsr owns 5,102 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.