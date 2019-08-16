Holder Hilton Capital Management Boosted Dr Horton (DHI) Position; Splunk (Put) (SPLK) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased Stake by $946,400

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (Put) (SPLK) by 74.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Splunk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $125.15. About 1.14M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (DHI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 428,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 405,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.29 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares to 565 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.45% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 7,084 shares. Account Ltd Liability Com reported 92,525 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 20,218 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Charter Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 9,623 shares. Moreover, Cna Corp has 0.74% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 83,800 shares. 20,000 are held by Pcj Investment Counsel Limited. Signaturefd Limited reported 2,125 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 1.00M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Auxier Asset Management owns 0.22% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 25,650 shares. First Republic Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Captrust Finance Advisors owns 390 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs, Maryland-based fund reported 283,434 shares. Moreover, Loews Corporation has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,500 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.04% or 26,679 shares.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, EXPE, KSU – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SPLK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Splunk a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Gp accumulated 2,197 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,810 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 240,599 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 50 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,966 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 148,047 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp accumulated 279,056 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc holds 0.42% or 115,500 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 36,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Comm New York holds 8,533 shares. Eaton Vance owns 312,336 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 2.67M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 301,461 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 70 shares stake.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 4,473 shares to 8,473 shares, valued at $854,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co/The (Put) (NYSE:CLX) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WYNN).