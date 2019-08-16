Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stake; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Boosted Position in Eni S P A Adr (E) by $2.90 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Eni S P A Adr (E) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 82,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 461,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, up from 379,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Eni S P A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 219,989 shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 26/04/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml – ZOHR RAMP-UP: ENI START-UP SECOND PRODUCTION UNIT; 28/03/2018 – Shell targets former executive in Nigeria graft complaint; 16/03/2018 – Eni raises dividend and production targets in new plan; 18/04/2018 – ENI CEO: SHALE OIL NOT ENOUGH, OPEC HAS TO WORK TO KEEP BALANCE; 06/04/2018 – ENI CONFIRMS SEARCHES OF OFFICES OF TWO OF ITS EMPLOYEES – SPOKESMAN; 31/03/2018 – ENI HALTS FURTHER BLACK SEA WORKS WITH ROSNEFT ON SANCTIONS:RBC; 16/03/2018 – ENI SAYS TO INVEST 1.2 BLN EUROS IN NEW ENERGY SOLUTIONS, SEES 5 GW OF RENEWABLE ENERGY CAPACITY BY 2025; 18/04/2018 – Eni: Investments Include EUR1B in Green Activities; 10/04/2018 – ENI CONFIRMS PRODUCTION GROWTH TARGET FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – ENI MANAGER ROBERTO CASULA TAKES LEAVE OF ABSENCE: SPOKESMAN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 185,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 525,330 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83M, up from 339,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 601,730 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to Purchase Mall Owner GGP for $9.25 Billion; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS TO BUY GGP FOR $9.25B; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FFO/UNIT FOR BPY UNITHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION FROM $23.00 TO $23.50 PER GGP SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 8,275 shares to 150 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Changed My Mind About Brookfield Property Partners – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners: The ‘Berkshire Of Real Estate’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.ca published: “A Popular Real Estate Stock Could Soar if it Makes This 1 Acquisition – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Completes Annual Filings – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc holds 611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera reported 221,887 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 800 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 9,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Int reported 15,850 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Td Asset Management owns 7.16 million shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 0.33% stake. Portland Investment Counsel stated it has 347,073 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.05% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.02% or 18,530 shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc reported 1.81M shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 7,000 shares.