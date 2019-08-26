Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Aflac (AFL) Holding; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Peconic Partners Has Raised Position

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $229.35. About 745,135 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 86.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 8,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 2.30 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 83,461 shares. Andra Ap reported 176,500 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 43,224 shares. California-based Rnc Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0.07% or 140,253 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 91,038 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 45,179 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware has 0.24% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 30,211 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 5.91M shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 4,680 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.72% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 1.08M shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 11,700 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.1% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 11.41M shares or 0.07% of the stock. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 7,313 shares to 5,774 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.