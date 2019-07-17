Holder Highline Capital Management Upped Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position; Cutter & Company Brokerage Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 250.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 311,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.97 million, up from 124,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $154.86. About 270,066 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD); 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,722 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 19,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fca Tx reported 5,645 shares. Diligent Llc has invested 3.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Services holds 30,633 shares. Aviance Lc holds 3,772 shares. First Commercial Bank reported 55,381 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 1.87% or 22,507 shares. Moreover, Premier Asset Management Limited Company has 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,175 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 4.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Courage Miller Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 1,672 shares. Stephens Ar holds 260,777 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. 79,336 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Company. 52,472 were accumulated by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 953,859 shares. 425,768 are held by Advsr Asset.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.11% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 35 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 2,635 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,746 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 7,914 were reported by Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 36,022 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 31 shares. Blackrock accumulated 4.19M shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). First Manhattan Co owns 900 shares. Tobam has 246 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. Cumbo Alexander sold $2.10M worth of stock. The insider Howton David T sold 30,000 shares worth $4.20M.