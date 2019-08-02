Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Increased At&T (T) Holding; As Paccar (PCAR) Share Value Declined, Salem Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $503,200

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41M shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc. (PCAR) by 63.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 7,400 shares as the company's stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.58M shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,501 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,727 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory holds 0.05% or 3,614 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Company stated it has 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corp has 101,427 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 48,567 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel stated it has 11,434 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdings invested in 132,854 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 9,535 shares. Private Na reported 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 48,052 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M Kraus & reported 11,536 shares. New York-based Markston Int Limited Liability has invested 1.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Huber Cap Management holds 0.49% or 147,589 shares in its portfolio. 100,557 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 87,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.43% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 1.56M shares. The Massachusetts-based Grimes Co has invested 0.41% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cap Invest Counsel holds 0.29% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 11,550 shares. Natl Pension Ser invested 0.13% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 300,907 shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 51,063 shares stake. 12 are owned by Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department. Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.03% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 22,313 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Heartland Advsr owns 6,630 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 233,414 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 3.36 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $53,915 worth of stock was sold by HUBBARD TODD R on Tuesday, February 5. $197,383 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by DANFORTH DAVID J. 10,228 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares with value of $671,666 were sold by Quinn T. Kyle. 13,662 shares were sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T, worth $911,781. Davila Marco A. sold 7,528 shares worth $506,485.

