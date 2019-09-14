Holder Highland Capital Management LP Raised Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Holding; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Stake by $890,175

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 315.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 35,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 8,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 35,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,523 shares. Carroll Assoc has 956 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Central Bank Trust reported 12,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,600 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors owns 4,825 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). L & S Inc holds 3,776 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 26,035 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 3,331 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 79,083 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 1,250 shares. Strategic Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 646 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 84 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Enterprise Financial Ser has invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wellington Shields And Communications Limited Liability holds 1.58% or 99,681 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.06% or 469,217 shares. 14,324 were accumulated by Montecito National Bank. Financial Counselors reported 895,341 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 0.83% or 87,629 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.12% or 24,424 shares. Davenport Communication Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 715,925 shares. Boston Rech & holds 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 34,042 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 2.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Parkside Retail Bank And reported 27,985 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orca Invest Management Limited Company invested in 13,178 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Allstate stated it has 647,118 shares.

