Holder Highland Capital Management LP Has Lifted Novartis A G (NVS) Position; Atika Capital Management Lowered Position in Ehealth (EHTH) by $6.63 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 1.11M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS: PHASE III SHOWS SIPONIMOD SIG. IMPROVES OUTCOMES; 17/05/2018 – A so-called suspicious activity report about Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and payments made by Novartis and AT&T to his shell company Essential Consultants, was leaked by a law enforcement official; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS ‘SCARCITY OF ASSET’ PRESSURED NOVARTIS TO SIGN COHEN CONTRACT, SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE DUE DILIGENCE; 05/03/2018 Greek parliament set to probe politicians in alleged Novartis bribery case; 04/05/2018 – FDA approves Novartis combo therapy for aggressive type of thyroid cancer; 20/04/2018 – Glenn Williams: Novartis readies to auction U.S. generic pills business; 09/05/2018 – Shimon Prokupecz: CNN: Cohen promised Novartis access to the White House with respect to healthcare policy, according to

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 107,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 93,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 367,124 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Caxton Lp owns 0.08% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 8,566 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Group Incorporated One Trading LP accumulated 0% or 4,942 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 16,838 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 59,954 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 5,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd accumulated 1.64M shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 16,583 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com has 30,000 shares. 1,106 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 6,296 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Llc has 303,254 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 57,000 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

