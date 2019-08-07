Holder High Pointe Capital Management Upped Bp Plc (BP) Stake; Redmile Group Has Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $17.50 Million

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 28,190 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 6.08 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 09/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Ex dividend USD 0.3124 today; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 10/04/2018 – BP green-lights two North Sea projects; 20/04/2018 – BP oil spill still haunts off-shore drilling industry 8 years later; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Publication of 2017 Annual Report and Annual Statement of Reserves; 12/03/2018 – Trade houses scoop most of Argentina’s May-August LNG demand -trade; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Inorganic Capex $400M; 01/05/2018 – BP’S MACONDO PAYMENTS NEXT YEAR WILL BE AROUND $2 BILLION; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Industries, BP India put Cambay oil and gas block on sale – Mint; 26/04/2018 – Libya’s NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 61,200 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 176,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.71 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $284.03. About 550,719 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "BP Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: BP) – 24/7 Wall St." on July 30, 2019

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares to 10.36M shares, valued at $182.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.