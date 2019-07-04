Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Boosted Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Position; Seven Post Investment Office LP Increased Its Position in Lennox Intl (LII) by $852,720 as Shares Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $288.57. About 155,024 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 134,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 624,579 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – Gun Stance May Hurt Struggling Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Consolidated Same-Store Sales in the Range of Flat to Low-Single-Digit Declin; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 30th; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Another trade for 622 shares valued at $146,885 was made by Bedard Gary S on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Best Value Stock in a Hot Sector – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,608 are held by Argent Cap Management Llc. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 38,037 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Limited Company (Wy) accumulated 220 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 9,600 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.15% or 248,025 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 781 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 1,360 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 23,171 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company owns 399 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De reported 6,919 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 13,476 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cap Fund Sa holds 0.04% or 156,728 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Goelzer Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sterling Mngmt Lc invested in 33,440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Capital Mngmt Limited reported 17,716 shares. California-based Kcm Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0% or 6,512 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Invesco Ltd accumulated 533,605 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull market for golf? – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: Awesome Earnings, Long Way To Go – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Key Retailers Raise Serious Concerns About Under Armour Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 21, 2019.