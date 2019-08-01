Holder Hexavest Has Boosted Dollar Gen Ce (DG) Position; Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Raised by $2.05 Million Its Position

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $95.06. About 1.12M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp Ce (DG) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 25,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 531,763 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44M, up from 505,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 100,552 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Subscriptions, Streaming Integral to the Bull Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Tops Q1 EPS by 24c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XLC, CHTR, ATVI, EA: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DK, EA, OMN – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, SLP, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23M on Monday, February 11.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,300 shares to 13,084 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,070 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 506,529 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 89,075 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 344,672 shares. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.95% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Capital Guardian Trust invested in 0.05% or 37,355 shares. 42,485 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests Ltd. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd owns 0.5% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 157,831 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, Japan-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 99,261 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt Counsel Llc holds 1.34% or 12,712 shares. Holderness Invests holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,550 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.08% or 15,800 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 69,519 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 1.16 million shares. 109 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Investments. North Star Inv Corp invested in 960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Associates reported 0.19% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 1% or 152,437 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.74M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bath Savings owns 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,825 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs stated it has 1.34 million shares. The Indiana-based Spectrum Management Group Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 5,230 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Osterweis Capital Mgmt Inc reported 174,390 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Midas Mngmt invested in 20,600 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Park National Oh reported 46,505 shares. Kentucky-based Field Main Natl Bank has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 185,570 shares to 42,838 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transalta Corp Co L (NYSE:TAC) by 309,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,358 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ab (EZA).