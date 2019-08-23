Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Upped Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Holding; Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holding in Exelon (EXC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 338,438 shares traded or 178.96% up from the average. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – SPIE WINS DELOITTE HVAC CONTRACT FOR OPUS 12 TOWER; 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – CONCESSION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY SEK 120 MLN IN NET REVENUES OVER 9-YEAR CONCESSION; 30/05/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Expansion of Its Healthcare Banking Division; 28/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus to redeem its senior unsecured floating rate bonds, 2013/2018, in advance of the final maturity date; 18/05/2018 – Opus Group: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting 2018; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank Further Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team; 05/03/2018 Opus Bank and the Thompson Family Partner to Launch Thompson Family Foundation; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O`ahu Grid

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 3.34 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Opus Bank (OPB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opus Bank president and CEO leaves – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Opus Bank (OPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opus Bank (OPB) CEO Stephen Gordon on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Opus Bank (OPB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,100 shares to 526,652 shares, valued at $29.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 67,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.