Holder Hendershot Investments Increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding; Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Rose While Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Position

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 23,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 19,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 2.66 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33 million for 11.33 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group Inc Inc accumulated 872,354 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 48,417 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 33,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Lafayette Investments reported 5,996 shares stake. Brighton Jones Limited Com has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 15,573 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 17.65 million shares. King Luther Capital Management has 6,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,242 are owned by Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vident Invest Advisory Limited accumulated 12,067 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.08% or 5.78 million shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv reported 0.38% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Clark Management Grp holds 10,724 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New England And Mngmt reported 17,725 shares stake.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,930 shares to 36,685 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap owns 50,651 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Telos Cap Mgmt has 1,615 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mairs And Power holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,052 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or reported 36,329 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.91% or 163,037 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2.15 million shares. Moreover, Winslow Capital Limited has 1.62% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.88 million shares. Polen Management Lc invested 5.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Macquarie Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 19,449 shares. Penobscot Investment Inc reported 55,067 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Company Limited reported 95,370 shares. Moreover, Parthenon Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Papp L Roy And Assoc has 12,378 shares. Alexandria Capital stated it has 2,188 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amer International Group reported 278,816 shares.

