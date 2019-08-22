Holder Hemenway Trust Company Lifted Mastercard (MA) Stake; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) by $4.80 Million as Valuation Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 141,108 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBC); 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; Presale Issued; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 7,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 106,194 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 98,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.77. About 2.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $56.04M for 9.19 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31M shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 66.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 110.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares to 2,013 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,109 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

