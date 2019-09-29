Holder Hemenway Trust Company Lifted Home Depot (HD) Stake; Gentherm (THRM) Market Valuation Declined While Summit Creek Advisors Decreased Stake by $3.49 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 85,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 147,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, down from 232,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 184,156 shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 75,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.73 million, up from 73,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 1.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Proffitt Goodson Inc invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Peter B Company Inc holds 0.83% or 105,289 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,238 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management Incorporated holds 1,275 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fin Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,486 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D invested in 31,989 shares or 0.69% of the stock. 1,488 were accumulated by Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Ca. Cincinnati Casualty owns 7,000 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc holds 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 23,770 shares. Shamrock Asset reported 10,725 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 3,741 shares to 59,142 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 11,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,907 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.81M for 18.87 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 46,680 shares to 347,445 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 25,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).