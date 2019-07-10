Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Upped Magna Intl (MGA) Stake; Raytheon Co. New (RTN) Holder Private Trust Co Has Boosted Its Position by $755,482

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33M, up from 531,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 1.19 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co. New (RTN) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,864 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 9,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 2.21 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA) by 11,779 shares to 29,999 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 4,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,924 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys owns 54,214 shares. Country Comml Bank invested in 0% or 602 shares. 7,961 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc. Godshalk Welsh Management accumulated 0.32% or 1,800 shares. Scopus Asset Management LP invested 0.48% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Weiss Multi accumulated 20,200 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 30,821 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 823,430 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation reported 312,256 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 687 shares. 38,314 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Maine-based Vigilant Management Ltd Company has invested 1.88% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).