Holder Heartland Advisors Has Upped Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holding; Holder Timucuan Asset Management Lifted Hexcel (HXL) Position

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 114,318 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 365,008 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited Co stated it has 6,766 shares. Philadelphia Trust has 207,659 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Inc stated it has 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research reported 670,583 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 727,472 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 47,879 shares. 21,753 were reported by Ameritas Inv Inc. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 131,475 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 605,231 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc accumulated 1.11% or 317,476 shares. Scout Invs reported 0.41% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Highland Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,494 shares. Menta Cap Lc owns 9,200 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Channing Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 796,872 shares. The New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 15,020 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 14,833 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise accumulated 133,891 shares. 36,632 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 4.08 million shares. Ruffer Llp reported 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 25,321 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 952 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 6,108 shares or 0% of the stock. Heartland Advsr invested in 0.29% or 300,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc accumulated 2,070 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc accumulated 6,166 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity. Stockinger Richard C. bought $50,173 worth of stock or 3,290 shares.