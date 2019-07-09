Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Lifted Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Bragg Financial Advisors Raised by $996,830 Its Holding

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 537,082 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 20,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 10/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Walden Expresses Concern Facebook Hasn’t ‘Matured’; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Questions Mark Zuckerberg on Alleged Political Bias and Censorship at Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook exec grilled by UK Parliament over data leaks; 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was sold by Stretch Colin. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.79M on Tuesday, January 8. On Tuesday, January 15 Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association reported 1.25% stake. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). High Pointe Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sarl holds 35,715 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap holds 2.02% or 34,310 shares in its portfolio. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd reported 388,713 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn has 335,010 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il reported 401,487 shares. Markston Interest Ltd Llc accumulated 1.54% or 78,888 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 26,495 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 1.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.76 million shares. Capital Intll Incorporated Ca holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 62,555 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,719 shares stake. Crescent Park Mgmt Lp holds 0.43% or 14,866 shares. Strategic Global Limited reported 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Facebook’s Move Against Huawei Is Symbolic but Toothless – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will Snap Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) one worry is the growing push by regulators and politicians to crack down on Big Tech – Live Trading News” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: MAXR,FNSR,IIVI,FB,AVGO,V,MA,PYPL,UBER – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 10,896 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc reported 299,878 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 32,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Company holds 142,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dean Management has invested 1.67% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 0.03% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 325,866 shares. Zacks Inv accumulated 36,461 shares. Olstein Cap Management Lp invested in 185,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 14,100 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 2,954 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 31,999 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 113,691 shares.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thoughts On Greenbrier Companies’ Q3 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Rail Equipment Sector Eyes Mergers, Lease Renewal Rates – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continue To Avoid Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.