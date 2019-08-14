Holder Hawk Ridge Management Increased Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding; Dover (DOV) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 6.26M shares traded or 43.33% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.28. About 539,705 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 207,098 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Mngmt Llc has invested 0.22% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). American Intl Gru invested in 128,899 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 463,104 shares. 57,500 were reported by Jefferies Grp Ltd Company. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Eaton Vance Management reported 275,307 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 60,859 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Utd Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8.89M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Clark Cap Management accumulated 0.05% or 241,463 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group invested in 253,479 shares or 0% of the stock.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares to 910,242 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,623 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gulfport Energy: Higher Risk, Higher Reward – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Firefly Value Partners Sends Letter to Gulfport Energy Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides Third Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Donnie Moore as Interim Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 14.92 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.01% stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.05 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 97,042 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Com stated it has 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Boston Family Office stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 1.41% or 1.32M shares. Sageworth Tru has 1,457 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 18,556 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc reported 13,640 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 138,087 shares. 67,492 are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.01% or 131,243 shares. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Llc reported 334,265 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Llc accumulated 43,776 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fibrelite’s Composite Covers Now Offer Easy Underground Infrastructure Access to the Growing Data Center and Cloud Facility Market – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.