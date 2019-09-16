Holder Havens Advisors Has Increased Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Price Rose While Endeavour Capital Advisors Trimmed by $508,130 Its Position

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 572.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $267.18. About 620,352 shares traded or 33.67% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 14,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 36,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 2.25M shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL SALES 39.82 BLN RUPEES VS 35.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 21/03/2018 – Apollo eyes new natural resources fund later this year – CEO; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 02/04/2018 – A&D Takes Weighing Precision to New Heights with Apollo; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 175,919 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 6,600 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2.18M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Btg Pactual Asset Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp accumulated 329 shares. Havens Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.42% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 583 shares. Tig Ltd has invested 2.77% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 33,659 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 2,842 shares. Stifel reported 0% stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 28,423 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 24,917 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 120,277 shares to 906,659 shares, valued at $40.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 292,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). 33,258 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Iconiq Limited Company reported 0.19% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 5.92M shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 581 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 247,838 shares. Accuvest Advsr invested in 0.24% or 11,900 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 33,688 shares. Knott David M, New York-based fund reported 322,708 shares. Cheyne Management (Uk) Llp owns 87,418 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 19,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Finance Partners Inc owns 24,000 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Lc owns 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 6,200 shares.