Holder Havens Advisors Boosted U S G (USG) Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Beacon Financial Group Has Upped Position by $361,340

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Urges Shareholders of Berkshire-Backed USG to Accept Offer; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS USG DIRECTORS DIDN’T REPRESENT BERKSHIRE INTERESTS; 24/04/2018 – USG Boral enters a four-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity International in Asia-Pacific; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 26/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS ON USG’S DISAPPOINTING 1Q EARNINGS RESULTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 16,092 shares. 26,745 are owned by Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 128,940 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 200,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Inc has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Yakira Capital holds 1.49% or 120,343 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 134,047 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 9,082 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.08% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 29,616 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 15,599 shares. Mcdonald Cap Ca holds 0.12% or 32,230 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associate LP owns 1.64 million shares. 849,913 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 13,890 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 2.19% or 61,962 shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 115,405 shares to 985,058 shares, valued at $42.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,982 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,734 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc reported 11.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill Corporation reported 9,633 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc invested in 29,856 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 14,910 shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has 22,946 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp reported 0.08% stake. Legacy Partners Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,835 shares. American Century holds 1.62M shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 2.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everence Cap Management has 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,286 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd owns 1,292 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Com reported 1.56% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp holds 16.58% or 76,895 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.41% or 4,889 shares.