Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 19,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 167,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 147,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81 million, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap has 126,900 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 315,234 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Com accumulated 7,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zebra Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,398 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.17% stake. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 1.18% or 133,294 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 7,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Turtle Creek Asset holds 0.07% or 29,450 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.1% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. Holt Advsr Ltd Co Dba Holt Prtn Limited Partnership has 7,722 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,600 shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.34% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 87,723 shares. D E Shaw & Co, a New York-based fund reported 297,145 shares. Country Club Com Na reported 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru accumulated 2.61 million shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple, Proofpoint And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For October 7 – Benzinga” on October 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Before Q3 Earnings Despite Economic Worries? – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US IPO Weekly Recap: Tech and life sciences fare well while SmileDirectClub falls flat in 6-IPO week – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Is Lovin’ Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 5,795 shares to 500,759 shares, valued at $26.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,593 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Delawa (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.22M shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 49,812 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has 103,489 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim owns 53,856 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,367 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wendell David Assoc owns 64,306 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz & Associates Limited reported 3.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cannell Peter B Communications Inc has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sit Inv Assoc Inc holds 1.15% or 654,325 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru Com reported 0.22% stake. Sand Hill Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 19,097 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 90,871 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested in 521,980 shares or 2.63% of the stock.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Verizon Still a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon beats Q1 profit estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 17,255 shares to 25,795 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 51,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.