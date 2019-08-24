Holder Harvey Capital Management Boosted Take (TTWO) Stake; Perkinelmer (PKI) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 12,804 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 16,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 812,309 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 20/03/2018 – BIRAC and PerkinElmer Sign Letter of Intent to Promote India-Led Startups and Innovations; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 27/04/2018 – FDA: PerkinElmer Life and Analytical Sciences, Wallac, OY- Specimen Gate Screening Center, Part Number 5002-0500, All software; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog

