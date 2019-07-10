Holder Harvest Management Increased Mitek Sys (MITK) Holding; Alpine Associates Management Has Lifted Its U S G (USG) Stake by $8.35 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.78 million market cap company. It closed at $9.99 lastly. It is down 21.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 194,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – USG HOLDERS OPPOSE BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS ON USG’S DISAPPOINTING 1Q EARNINGS RESULTS; 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – USG’s four director nominees fail to win shareholder backing; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’; 30/04/2018 – ISS Concludes Knauf’s Offer Merits More Demonstrable Engagement on Part of USG Board; 26/03/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 305 shares or 0% of the stock. Kwmg Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 850 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser has 0.05% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Synovus Finance Corp owns 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Co has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,098 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company owns 219,925 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 240,449 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp has invested 0.08% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 253,300 shares. Citigroup holds 114,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership reported 15,243 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company reported 69,825 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 39,314 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 14,250 shares. Raging Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 348,601 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 859,885 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 262,680 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company accumulated 100,435 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 15,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 30,086 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 110,048 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 13,600 shares.

