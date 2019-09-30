Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Upped Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Mar Vista Investment Partners Lowered Its Position by $6.29 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 79,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.08 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.96M, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 249,791 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 31,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 776,236 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.26 million, down from 808,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $198.37. About 289,359 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.83 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Farmers Fincl Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc owns 43,707 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 287,220 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc reported 118,660 shares. Palladium Partners holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,519 shares. Axa invested in 640,989 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Company reported 2.46% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 1.21% or 2.83 million shares. Brookstone invested in 0.02% or 1,427 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.24% or 248,515 shares. 12,457 were reported by First Citizens Bancshares. Bancorp Of America De has 4.50M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 2.37 million shares to 578,008 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 102,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,815 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Research Inc stated it has 4.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Raymond James & Assoc has 0.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Northeast Mngmt has 6,753 shares. Saratoga Research reported 4,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Co invested in 19,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Holderness Invests stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Da Davidson And holds 55,606 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 8,180 shares. Pennsylvania-based Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd has invested 2.59% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 11,851 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested 1.84% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Groesbeck Corp Nj owns 0.37% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 7,129 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc invested in 0.17% or 9,200 shares. Natixis holds 8,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio.