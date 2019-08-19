Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake; Loeb Partners Continues to Hold Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 8.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.99 million, up from 5.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 596,233 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 23 shares to 23 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tru Com Of Vermont holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 150,568 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Com owns 257,813 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,555 shares. Kentucky-based Central Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Mgmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 830,396 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital has 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ww Asset Inc has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). St Germain D J Co accumulated 2.5% or 425,349 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16.18 million shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,538 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,419 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pitcairn invested in 0.33% or 55,833 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 1.52M shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $109.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 215,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,791 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

