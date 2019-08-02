Holder Harvest Capital Management Lifted Csx Com (CSX) Holding; As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stock Rose, Usca Ria Has Raised by $402,960 Its Holding

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 3.31 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 16,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 81,021 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 64,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 1.26M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 9,690 shares to 15,330 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 27,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,362 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.