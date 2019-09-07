Holder Hanson Mcclain Has Upped At&T (T) Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Wills Financial Group Has Decreased by $476,631 Its Holding

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc analyzed 1,251 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,921 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsr Lc reported 21,188 shares stake. Gw Henssler stated it has 2,484 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Corp New York owns 27,236 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Point72 Asset Management Lp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 103,761 are owned by Markston Intll. 3,729 are owned by Torray Ltd Liability Com. Hollencrest Cap Management invested in 1,230 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advent Cap Mngmt De holds 0.18% or 65,500 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 300 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,643 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,535 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca owns 32,070 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 8,080 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.37% or 1,205 shares.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares to 1,547 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Co reported 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.61% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 139,646 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares. Tortoise Inv Management Lc reported 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tcw Gru reported 3.10M shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP reported 1.72% stake. Shoker Counsel holds 28,054 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 4,347 shares. Whittier Trust Communications holds 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 402,011 shares. Thompson Invest holds 15,760 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 520,757 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Cognios Cap Lc owns 79,040 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,538 shares. 61,730 were reported by Tci Wealth Inc. Sather Group invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,279 shares to 674,768 shares, valued at $97.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 9,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,262 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

