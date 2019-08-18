Holder Hamlin Capital Management Raised Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Cut Position by $17.94 Million as Shares Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.70 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 1.10M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). State Street owns 9.61M shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Heartland Advisors holds 0.72% or 592,501 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.28% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp reported 584,287 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Paloma Prtnrs Management has 22,930 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Merian Global (Uk) Ltd invested in 0% or 5,498 shares. Teton Advisors holds 32,486 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 20,900 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 43,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 441,813 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $66.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,412 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. American Grp, New York-based fund reported 51,553 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 20,834 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 638,255 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 254,022 shares. Quinn Opportunity has invested 11.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Principal Fin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.22% or 51,443 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca owns 372,637 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields has 25,830 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 350 shares. Mitchell Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 7,207 shares. Northern Trust holds 2.50 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.