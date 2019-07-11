Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Raised Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position; Texas Yale Capital Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 23,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $144.61. About 3.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 569,827 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,002 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh owns 608,833 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 18,824 shares in its portfolio. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Corp owns 9,041 shares. 36,836 are owned by Laffer Investments. Barr E S holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,061 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc invested in 1.04% or 24,176 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa owns 6,230 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 237,972 shares. 320 are held by Ironwood Fincl. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 798,597 shares stake. The Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 173,939 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 1.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 23,000 shares. 5,400 were accumulated by Yorktown Mngmt & Research Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 448,612 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 49,157 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 33,767 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 286,853 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 38,821 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 107,062 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 2.19M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.2% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 2.14M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 284 shares. Riverhead Management Lc reported 22,962 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 12,221 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 967,179 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $52.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 857,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI).

