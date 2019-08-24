Holder Hamlin Capital Management Boosted M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stake; As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Share Price Declined, Holder Jana Partners Has Trimmed by $114.52 Million Its Position

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 374,419 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.05M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 52,948 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $97.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 118,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 134,719 shares. Qs Invsts stated it has 113,166 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zweig reported 24,563 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Piedmont Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Brandes Investment Prtnrs LP reported 0.18% stake. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% stake. Everence Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,045 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 13,527 shares. Verity Asset Management Inc invested in 11,322 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 379 shares. Fisher Asset Management has 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 149,762 shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 8.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

