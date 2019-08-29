Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lifted Waters (WAT) Position; As Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $655,500

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 10,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 556,681 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.41M, down from 567,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 30,919 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.84. About 234,397 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXLS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Gp Ltd has 7,984 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0% or 15,276 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 137,403 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Parametric Llc stated it has 104,320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 14,151 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) or 5,268 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company has 55,918 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 60 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 192,088 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). State Street stated it has 972,455 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 10,300 shares.

More notable recent ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXLS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EXL Reports 2019 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:EXLS – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EXLS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$62.15, Is It Time To Put ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 85,325 shares to 256,295 shares, valued at $23.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 23,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Mngmt reported 14,425 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Cap Prns Limited Liability has invested 1.45% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 171,653 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 522 shares. 7,609 are owned by Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 105,662 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mason Street invested in 10,202 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 28,455 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 283,736 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 1,682 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 82 shares. Investec Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).