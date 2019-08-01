Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased Waters (WAT) Holding; New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lifted Its Stake in W P Carey Com (WPC) by $6.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $210.56. About 646,554 shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.54. About 1.10 million shares traded or 37.31% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsrs stated it has 37,814 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Fmr Lc owns 132,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 71,676 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 2,638 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.03% or 60,054 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd owns 1.55 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Llc reported 10,098 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 31,351 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,588 shares to 10,226 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 20,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,278 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE).

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W. P. Carey declares $1.034 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WP Carey Announces $70 Million Investment in Clean-Energy Food-Production Site – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.41 million activity. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33 million. 10,800 shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B, worth $2.51M on Tuesday, February 5. 2,000 shares valued at $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. On Wednesday, February 13 Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 22,400 shares.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Headinvest Ltd owns 30,549 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 138,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Optimum Investment Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Harvey Co Limited Liability Co has 3.16% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Veritable LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chilton Inv Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc holds 7,118 shares. 1,515 are held by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,620 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 16,399 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested 0.5% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hikari Ltd has 52,350 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio.