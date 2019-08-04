Holder Hamel Associates Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Montecito Bank & Trust Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed by $481,635

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 6,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 74,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Ex (CWI) by 94,195 shares to 354,019 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,819 are owned by Lynch Assocs In. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6,850 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Argi Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 15,170 shares. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi stated it has 121,709 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton holds 7,741 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19.87 million shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.93M shares. Schaller Invest reported 2,703 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 100,189 shares. Haverford Company reported 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcmillion Cap Management holds 29,815 shares. White Pine Capital Lc reported 36,527 shares stake. Osborne Partners Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community Tru & Invest Communications holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 116,616 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,903 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 0.55% or 168,448 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Co has invested 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Trust State Bank accumulated 32,925 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 221,959 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ws Mgmt Lllp owns 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,641 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co reported 102,595 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 4,716 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd Co stated it has 56,107 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Boston Rech Management holds 1.79% or 53,198 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 34,355 were reported by Capital Wealth Planning Limited Co. Congress Asset Ma accumulated 99,790 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Orrstown Fincl Serv invested in 15,081 shares. Paw Capital holds 0.64% or 8,000 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,680 shares to 20,933 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,510 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).