Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Upped Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Flow Traders Us Has Lowered Holding by $940,562

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,570 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 62,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,908 were reported by Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Renaissance Invest Grp Lc invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baltimore stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 313 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 17,023 shares. Consolidated Invest Lc invested in 1,250 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Chilton Limited Liability owns 643 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 174,155 are held by Renaissance Limited Liability Co. Earnest Prns accumulated 190 shares. Southeast Asset Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hyman Charles D invested in 1,092 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 2,561 shares.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp by 25,512 shares to 36,725 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Global Markets Holdi by 212,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P China Etf (GXC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 933 shares. Magnetar Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,317 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 11,345 shares. Citigroup holds 0.08% or 1.50 million shares. Tradition Management Limited holds 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 20,445 shares. 26,095 are held by Livingston Grp Asset Comm (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Baker Avenue Asset L P, a California-based fund reported 120,435 shares. Community Financial Svcs Grp Limited Liability reported 6,173 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Leisure Mgmt invested 1.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pinnacle Financial Partners Incorporated has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 14,667 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Td Asset holds 0.06% or 728,943 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Advisors Limited has 0.73% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.