Holder Guild Investment Management Raised Facebook (FB) Stake; Honeywell International Cut Its Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $599,760

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 148.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook Is Able to `Collect Information From All of Us’; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”; 18/04/2018 – While Facebook makes the most revenue per user in the U.S. and Europe, it has more room for growth in other parts of the world, and as social media business critics have long contended, ‘the customer is the product; 05/04/2018 – KREMLIN SAYS FACEBOOK’S REMOVAL OF ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA-BASED INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY IS HOSTILE AND SMACKS OF CENSORSHIP; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 09/04/2018 – Vietnam activists accuse Facebook of helping suppress dissent; 10/04/2018 – U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON FACEBOOK BREAKS FOR RECESS, WILL RETURN

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 1,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 23,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, down from 25,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 251,920 shares to 68,545 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr by 32,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,120 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,240 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barr E S & has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8,492 are held by Hwg Lp. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 1.61M shares. 25,000 are owned by Ulysses Lc. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc reported 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,329 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd. New England Rech And Mngmt has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13.73% stake. Narwhal Capital Management has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grand Jean Incorporated owns 4.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 55,013 shares. Systematic Fincl LP reported 16,567 shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7,200 shares to 31,450 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp owns 109,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holding holds 70,175 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 47 shares. Bamco Inc owns 258,759 shares. Hm Payson And Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Principal Financial Gru accumulated 1.77 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gagnon Securities Lc holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 26,880 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Washington reported 23,633 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Axa reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.18% or 1,753 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & owns 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 106,430 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 251 shares.