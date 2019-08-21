Holder Group One Trading LP Has Raised Novartis A G (NVS) Stake; Financial Counselors Has Boosted Position in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 8,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 127,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, up from 118,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 1.10 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 636.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 6,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 7,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 1,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.12. About 2.11M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto(R); 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS PROCEEDS TO BE USED ACCORDING TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES, INCLUDINGBOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S SAYS PLANS TO FILE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS DRUG BAF312 FOR U.S. APPROVAL WITHIN WEEKS; 09/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE from @pharmalot on Cohen Novartis Trump connection:; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL COMPLETION EXPECTED IN MID 2018; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 601,774 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 3.60M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 11,245 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 0.27% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4,100 shares. Brandywine Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 389,403 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 786,249 shares. Botty Investors Ltd reported 4,950 shares. Colonial Advisors holds 43,294 shares. Cordasco Financial Net stated it has 6,746 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Grp has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Stratos Wealth Prns invested in 24,367 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 42,299 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,566 shares to 133,636 shares, valued at $16.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,130 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FDA Investigates Data Manipulation Issue With Newly Approved Novartis Drug Zolgensma – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ Entresto flunks late-stage heart failure study; shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:NVS Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Novartis AG – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Put) by 55,800 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,914 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc (Call).