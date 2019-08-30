Holder Greenleaf Trust Upped Tech Data (TECD) Stake; Optimum Investment Advisors Cut Position in Main Street Capital (MAIN) by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 66,750 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 120.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 3,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 6,205 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, up from 2,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 143,539 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested in 4,107 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 28,297 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 24,043 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.13% or 29,106 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag reported 8,935 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 58,386 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has invested 0.32% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,451 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Inc holds 15,700 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co holds 2,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4,803 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us (ITOT) by 5,400 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (NYSE:SMFG) by 115,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,475 shares, and cut its stake in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tech Data Announces Dates for its First Quarter Earnings Release, Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Named a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company for 10th Consecutive Year – Business Wire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Main Street Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Regular Monthly Dividends – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Main Street Capital Q2 investment income rises on net interest – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Property Through CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Advsr Limited Company invested 0.09% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Glovista Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Gradient Invs Limited Com owns 523 shares. Opus Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 33,585 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 10,640 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 7,502 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt invested in 65,380 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 12,451 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 500 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt invested in 2.39% or 402,506 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 212,138 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 188 shares stake.