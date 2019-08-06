Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Upped Cummins (CMI) Holding; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Boosted Holding

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 186,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 6.91 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.26M, up from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 5.71 million shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 66,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 317,042 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.91M, up from 250,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $151.43. About 2.28 million shares traded or 86.49% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,983 were reported by Trexquant Inv L P. Pension Ser has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cetera Advisor Ltd Co reported 6,383 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 20,357 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank has invested 0.11% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Paloma Partners Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.6% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cambiar Invsts Ltd holds 210,293 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 7,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 61,656 shares. Agf Invests reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hartford Fincl Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 3,600 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 129,450 shares to 324,035 shares, valued at $36.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 105,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,641 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 77,897 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Llc has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 216,461 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability owns 688 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Conning has 123,107 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 951,938 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 81,767 shares stake. Platinum Invest Management Ltd accumulated 29,260 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 18,689 shares. 57,519 are held by Hartford Mngmt Commerce. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 594 shares stake. Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.53% stake. Franklin Res holds 1.30 million shares. Invest House Lc has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,143 shares to 497,548 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).