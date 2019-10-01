Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Upped Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stake; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holder Chilton Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 22,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 289,763 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, up from 266,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 920,414 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 44,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 702,594 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.43 million, up from 658,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 25,070 shares to 462,591 shares, valued at $110.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 108,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.03M shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2,439 shares to 79,109 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 10,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,489 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

