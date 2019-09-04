Holder Great Lakes Advisors Raised Biogen (BIIB) Holding; California Public Employees Retirement System Stake In Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Was Increased

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 33,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 480,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 447,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.95. About 244,463 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 58.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 85,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 233,682 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.24M, up from 147,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 458,435 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 731,678 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.11% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 47,714 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 11,900 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 112 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd holds 0.19% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 162,053 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 1,884 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.22% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 9,045 shares. Heritage owns 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,590 shares. Sei stated it has 358,173 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Honeywell Intl reported 3.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Zevin Asset Management Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 9,118 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,332 shares. Albion Gp Ut holds 0.36% or 22,456 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 19,090 shares to 45,755 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 20,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,490 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass State Bank accumulated 4,207 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 101,876 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Advisory Networks Lc holds 2,838 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 1.67 million shares stake. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc owns 119,733 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,872 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,565 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.94% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.2% or 330,715 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp reported 107,758 shares. James Inv invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Voloridge Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lau Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Safe to Buy Biogen Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17,822 shares to 122,143 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 15,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,367 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).