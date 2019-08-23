Holder Great Lakes Advisors Boosted Avery Dennison (AVY) Position; Petrus Trust Company Lta Raised Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 1.65M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 2033.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 126,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 132,366 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, up from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 324,647 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 102,741 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0% stake. The Kansas-based Cognios Capital Llc has invested 0.79% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Qs Invsts Ltd owns 4,229 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 2,500 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 15,369 shares. 119,985 were reported by Regions. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 24.70M shares stake. Invesco accumulated 2.45M shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 202,251 shares. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares to 115,700 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 200,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,900 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 250,642 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company invested in 100 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 48,263 shares. California-based Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 29,551 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Cibc Markets reported 12,534 shares stake. State Street owns 4.13M shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 93 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 70,385 shares. 4,950 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 810 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Numerixs Inv reported 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 132,366 are held by Great Lakes Llc.